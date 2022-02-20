Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.740-$4.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Insperity also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.560-$2.120 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $90.14. 286,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,605. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. Insperity has a twelve month low of $78.09 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Insperity by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Insperity by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Insperity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

