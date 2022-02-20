Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.650-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.84. 251,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NSIT shares. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $312,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $200,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $3,733,885 over the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

