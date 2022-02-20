Idena Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $88,139.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.36 or 0.00206643 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00129539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024496 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.04 or 0.06920972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,886,302 coins and its circulating supply is 57,379,429 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

