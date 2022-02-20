ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $279.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.64.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 393.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public stock opened at $226.84 on Thursday. ICON Public has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.48.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

