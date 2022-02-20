Hot Cross Reaches One Day Volume of $4.08 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Hot Cross coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $27.22 million and $4.08 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.79 or 0.06868457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,236.84 or 0.99942605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051553 BTC.

Hot Cross Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

