Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,051 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after buying an additional 803,845 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,462,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.