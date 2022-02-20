Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Hits $1.88 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $119,825.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.10 or 0.06806143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,481.73 or 0.99356033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,488,711 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

