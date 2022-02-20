Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report sales of $456.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $461.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $451.66 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $182.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 63.40% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HA. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,234,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,622,000 after buying an additional 1,139,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,659,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,858,000 after buying an additional 482,541 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 452,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 780,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.07.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.