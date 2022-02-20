Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $109.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

