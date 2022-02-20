Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $109.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.38.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
HAS opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
