Harmony Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $137.16 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $137.16 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00239341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00038577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,357,864,134 coins and its circulating supply is 11,713,290,134 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

