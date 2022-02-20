Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $142.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.33.

PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after acquiring an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after buying an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $154.97. 110,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,491. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.78. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $155.68.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

