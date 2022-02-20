Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.72. 571,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.