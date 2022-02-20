Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.580-$6.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $905 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.19 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.58-$6.18 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. 571,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.