Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.580-$6.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $905 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.19 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.58-$6.18 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.72. 571,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,153. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
