Govi Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.92 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Govi has a total market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $300,706.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003238 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Govi has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.74 or 0.06827330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.33 or 1.00219350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00051662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,100,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

