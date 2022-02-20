Gotham Asset Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

