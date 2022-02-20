GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. GMS has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

