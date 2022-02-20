Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $259.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53. Globant has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $2,334,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth $619,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

