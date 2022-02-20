Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Holdings Trimmed by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 50,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.