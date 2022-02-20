Galatasaray Fan Token Price Reaches $2.48 on Exchanges (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00006412 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and $424,514.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

