Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for $2.63 or 0.00006586 BTC on exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $247,887.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044287 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.60 or 0.06811766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,903.87 or 0.99836745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00051753 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

