Fundamenta Achieves Market Cap of $135,823.04 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Fundamenta has a market cap of $135,823.04 and approximately $168.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.19 or 0.06867935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,448.78 or 1.00282836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051241 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,271,129 coins and its circulating supply is 967,874 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.