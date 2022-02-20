Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Reaches $232.53 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $232.53 million and $4.02 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,096.42 or 0.99982592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00066522 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00024859 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00018259 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.60 or 0.00345599 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.