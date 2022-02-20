fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after buying an additional 1,122,778 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 18,029,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746,447. fuboTV has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.09.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

