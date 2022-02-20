Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.53 million.Freshworks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.190 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $18.97 on Friday. Freshworks has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRSH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $386,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,835,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

