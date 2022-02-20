Frax Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.75 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and $22.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.15 or 0.06843619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,162.54 or 0.99944470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

