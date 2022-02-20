Fortescue Metals Group Limited Plans Dividend of $1.21 (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.215 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

