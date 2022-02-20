Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.66 billion-$4.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.