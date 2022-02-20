FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.08)-$0.12 EPS.
FARO traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.69. 136,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $97.88.
FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.