FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.36 million.FARO Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.08)-$0.12 EPS.

FARO traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.69. 136,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.37 million, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. FARO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

