Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Position Reduced by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 31.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.46 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

