Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Exelixis by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,736 shares of company stock worth $2,200,321 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

