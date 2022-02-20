Ethereum Push Notification Service Hits Market Cap of $17.48 Million (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Push Notification Service should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

