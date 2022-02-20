Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.470-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 969,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $32.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,567,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

