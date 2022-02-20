Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 28.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,520,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after buying an additional 114,658 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.