Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,073. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.57. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

