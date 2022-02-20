Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Reduced by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 968.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

