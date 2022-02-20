Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) & Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Financial Contrast

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent -3.13% 2.22% 1.43% Ecovyst -40.37% 11.79% 4.59%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Livent and Ecovyst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 1 5 7 0 2.46 Ecovyst 0 2 3 0 2.60

Livent currently has a consensus target price of $26.69, suggesting a potential upside of 17.64%. Ecovyst has a consensus target price of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Livent.

Risk & Volatility

Livent has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.1% of Livent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Livent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Livent and Ecovyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $288.20 million 12.72 -$18.90 million ($0.09) -252.11 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.28 -$278.77 million ($2.15) -4.82

Livent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecovyst. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ecovyst beats Livent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

