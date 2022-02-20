e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.70 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $89.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.03 or 0.00287668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000599 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002084 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,852 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,676 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

