DXdao Price Hits $499.47 on Top Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $499.47 or 0.01250133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $24.63 million and approximately $82,223.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

