DRIFE Price Up 7% This Week (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded up 7% against the US dollar. DRIFE has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $100,345.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DRIFE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00106334 BTC.

About DRIFE

DRIFE (CRYPTO:DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 381,597,670 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DRIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DRIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DRIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.