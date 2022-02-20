DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. DraftKings updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DKNG opened at $17.29 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,008.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $1,233,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,505,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 38,965 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 566,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.72.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

