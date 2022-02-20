DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. DraftKings updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of DKNG opened at $17.29 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.72.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.
