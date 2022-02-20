DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DNBBY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.34. 50,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,642. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

