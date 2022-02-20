Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-$6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$6.900 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,054,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
