Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.80-$6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.90. Digital Realty Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.800-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,054,000 after buying an additional 51,233 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 507,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,681,000 after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

