DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.01

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.01 and traded as low as $36.44. DENSO shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 44,502 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02.
About DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)
DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.
