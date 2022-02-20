Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 421,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $21,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 979,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.73 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

