DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,529. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.