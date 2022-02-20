DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.500-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.86.
DVA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,529. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.67.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
