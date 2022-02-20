Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Datadog also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.100-$0.120 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.15.

DDOG stock traded down $6.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,432,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,271.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.48. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total value of $1,020,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total value of $643,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 898,473 shares of company stock worth $146,297,105. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

