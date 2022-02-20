Cybg (LON:CYBG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $137.60

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 137.60 ($1.86) and traded as low as GBX 136.15 ($1.84). Cybg shares last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 2,415,334 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -19.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.60.
Cybg Company Profile (LON:CYBG)
Featured Stories
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.