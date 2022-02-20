CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.980-$-0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $582 million-$598 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.25 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.250 EPS.

CyberArk Software stock traded down $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. 533,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,863. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CYBR. Barclays lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

