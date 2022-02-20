CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 32,459.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $102.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.33. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

