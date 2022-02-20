Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 27,230 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,800. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.46 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.63%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

